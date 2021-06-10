Piston Damp releases debut album ‘Making The World Great Again’

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) The Danish/Norwegian duo Piston Damp, consisting of Jonas Groth and Truls Sønsterud, released their debut album ‘Making The World Great Again’ today, June 10th. The band was formed in 2000, but remained a hobby project for 20 years until Jonas wrote the song ‘Something in me‘ in 2020, Read more about that and their other singles, ‘Loose Ends‘ and ‘Runaway‘, in our previous articles on Piston Damp.

Now it’s finally album release, and we got some words from the band in between their launch party and the actual release.

Side-Line: How has the reception of the album been so far?

Jonas Groth: It’s actually been quite overwhelming. We’ve worked hard on this album, and we are definitely happy, but I’m not sure that we expected this reaction. Everything from reviews to interviews, and from social media comments to posts all over the web – everything has been extremely positive.

Truls Sønsterud: We definitely have to catch our breath from time to time and try to cope with everything that is happening everywhere right now. We are really focused on working hard on the promo, but we also manage to enjoy the fact that people actually really like what we have done so far.

S-L: The title is obviously a pun of the MAGA slogan we’ve all seen the last 5-6 years – a hope for things getting back to normal again, or something else?

JG: It’s a pun, yes, but the expression is more than 80 years old, and has been used in various settings since WWII. For me, the title (which came before the song) is about trying to calm down a world that has totally lost its groove and rhythm after the Internet came about. With most of the lyrics on the album I’m trying to encourage people to take a stand against the brutal reality of the distance that the so-called “social” media has created. It’s a fact that there has never been more loneliness and social anxiety than there is now, and in my opinion the internet is the main reason for it.

S-L: Happy with the launch party June 5th? I saw most of it, seemed like a good vibe going on there! 🙂

JG: We had a blast. We still don’t have a record company or a management behind us, so this is all us and our best friends and closest family having fun together. Truls and I have been friends for 25 years and never really had an argument, so this is just great fun.

TS: Yeah, we really enjoyed that. Like Jonas says, we know each other very well, so we make each other good, and we pull the same end of the rope. That helps a lot when we’re planning and going through with these kinds of things in a good way.

S-L: The vinyl release already postponed – someone mentioned December at the launch party?

JG: The vinyl release comes late because there’s a 5–6-month delivery on vinyl now. And we’re doing a double LP which also doesn’t make the process go any faster. If we could have had them at the same time, we would. We expect them to arrive for Christmas.

S-L: Got any live gigs or other plans for the album as the corona restrictions are gradually being lifted?

JG: We haven’t decided on anything yet. We’re still waiting for the world to wake up from its slumber, and hopefully we will be ready for whatever happens. We’d love to play live, and maybe support someone on a tour. We’re open for everything.

TS: We hope to play at least a couple of gigs this fall, but if not we will be all set for whatever comes in 2022. We are working on some new remixes that I guess you will be hearing in a not too distant future, and we have started the working on our live setup.

Buy or listen to the album at your favorite streaming service (https://orcd.co/aamyvko)!