New single from Piston Damp: ‘I’m Losing You (A New Tale)’ out now!
The Norwegian synthpop duo Piston Damp releases their new signle ‘I’m Losing You (A New Tale)’
(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Piston Damp press release) Out today is the brand new single from Piston Damp, a synthpop duo from Norway consisting of Jonas Groth (known as keyboarder in Apoptygma Berzerk and as being Stephan Groth’s little brother) and his friend since childhood, Truls Sønsterud.
Since their debut album, ‘Making The World Great Again’ in 2021, they have released a string of singles, with ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘All The Edges I Can Fall’, leading up to ‘I’m Losing You (A New Tale)’ released November 17th 2023.
The single contains three tracks; a single version and an Extended Remix of the song, and ‘The Day Of Departure (Black Sky Version)’ as a bonus track.
It is still catchy synthpop, this time more up-beat and chorus driven, and with a sound and a beat that is sure to be a winner in their booked and upcoming live gigs in Sweden and Germany, of which there are many!
Live dates Piston Damp
- November 17, 2023: Helsingborg, Sweden
- March 16, 2024: E-Only Festival, Germany
- April 27, 2024: Jönköping, Sweden
- May 4, 2024: Sarpsborg, Norway
- July 19, 2024: Chemnitz, Germany
