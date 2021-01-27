Apoptygma Berzerk side-project Piston Damp releases second single on February 1st: ‘Loose Ends’

The Danish/Norwegian duo Piston Damp – aka Jonas Groth and Truls Sønsterud – releases their second single “Loose Ends”, three months after debuting with “Something In Me”.

The track “Loose Ends” was written when Jonas lived with his brother, Stephan back in 2001, and a demo version has been wandering around online ever since. During the holidays of 2020, the band decided to

re-record the song and make it their follow-up single to last year’s debut “Something In Me”.

The new single was recorded by Jonas and Truls, with Computorgirl (Benedicte Sveinsson) lending her voice to the up-tempo b-side “Don’t”. A remix of “Loose Ends” has been provided by Alyxx of Zone Tripper, and the b-side was remixed by Truls, aka Tröll.

Magne Johansen of MJAudio served as mixer of the single, which also includes extended remixes of both tracks, and Ole-Espen Kristiansen (Elec This!) mastered everything at STUDIO+/-.

For now, check out the first single.

