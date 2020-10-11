Piston Damp (Apoptygma Berzerk side-project) debuts with 9-track single ‘Something in me’

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Sub Culture Records press release) The Danish/Norwegian duo Piston Damp, currently residing in Sarpsborg, Norway, are releasing their debut single on October 16th. Have a listen at the first track available at Bandcamp at the bottom here!

The duo consists of Jonas Groth and Truls Sønsterud; Jonas being the singer/songwriter/producer, with more than 20 years’ experience from both stages and studios all over the world, mostly connected to his brother, Stephan’s band, Apoptygma Berzerk. He also has

connections to various other acts like Magenta and The Anix. His production partner is Truls; musical arranger/keyboardist/songwriter, connected to various bands since the late 90’s.



Their new track ‘Something In Me’ was written and recorded this summer, with Stephan Groth serving as pre-production supervisor. It is mixed by Ole-Espen Kristiansen (Elec This!) at STUDIO+/-, and mastered by Carlos Perón (ex-YELLO), at Liquid Gold Mastering.

Something In Me also has a version called Noget I Mig with Danish lyrics, and both versions have several remixes (‘Pegboard Nerds Remix’, ‘The Anix Remix’, ‘Technomancer Remix’, ‘Extended 12”

Remix’, and more…).

Tracklist:

Something In Me Noget I Mig Another Pain (Blue Hearts Version) Something In Me (Pegboard Nerds Remix) Noget I Mig (Pegboard Nerds Remix) Something In Me (The Anix Remix) Something In Me (Technomancer Remix) Something In Me (Kleinmelker Remix) 9. Something In Me (Extended Remix)

All tracks written by Jonas Groth

Recorded, arranged, produced and programmed by Piston Damp at Brakka Studio, Tveter

All vocals arranged and recorded by Jonas Groth at Love Studio, Greåker

Snare drum on Another Pain by Truls Sønsterud

Tracks 1-3 and 6-9 mastered by Carlos Perón at Liquid Gold Mastering

Tracks 4 and 5 mixed and mastered by Alex “O” at PBN Headquarters, Hamar

Tracks 1-3, 7 & 9 mixed and engineered by Ole-Espen Kristiansen at STUDIO +/-

Track 6 recorded and mixed by The Anix

Track 7 recorded and mixed by Technomancer at The Technomantic Zone

Track 8 recorded and mixed by Kleinmelker

Track 9 remixed by Jonas Groth at Love Studio, Greåker

Final compiling and editing by Tomas Siqveland at Lydmuren. Greåker

Logo and design; Espenoo

Pre-production supervisor; Stephan L. Groth

Production office; Per Aksel Lundgreen

Worldwide digital distribution by Sub Culture Records – “Making everything great again”



<a href="https://subculturerecords.bandcamp.com/album/something-in-me">Something In Me by Piston Damp</a>



