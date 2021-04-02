‘Runaway’ – third single from Piston Damp incl. remixes by Die Krupps, Mesh and Substaat

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Piston Damp press release)

The Danish/Norwegian duo Piston Damp releases ‘Runaway’, their third single in six months, following their smash debut ‘Something In Me’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Loose Ends’. This time they’ve joined forces with remixers such as Die Krupps, Mesh and Substaat.

The duo consists of Jonas Groth and Truls Sønsterud, Jonas being the singer/songwriter/producer, with more than 20 years experience from both stages and studios all over the world, mostly connected to his brother Stephan’s band, Apoptygma Berzerk, and has also collaborated with various other acts like Magenta, The Anix and The Dandy Warhols.

Truls is the musical arranger/keyboardist/songwriter, connected to various bands since the late 90’s, and has worked under the alias Tröll when remixing both Piston Damp and other electronic acts.

‘Runaway’ was written and recorded in demo form in 2001 when Jonas lived with his brother in Frxta, Norway. This demo was eventually discovered by national radio station NRK P3 and voted “Song of the month” in January of 2005 and has since lived its life on its own in the electronic underground scene.

Now, in 2021, the song has been re-sung with new lyrics and totally re-recorded. The single release will include a Single Version, the what-has-become-obligatory Extended Version, and an instrumental piano version.

Runaway has also been remixed by three legendary acts; Die Krupps, Mesh and Substaat, in three very varied remixes, which will assure activity on the various dance scenes when those days return.

The B-side track ‘Re-Shaper’ is a newly written song about how Jonas sees the many riots and demonstrations in the western world the last few years, as people tend to be extreme in their ways from the get-go and have a zero-tolerance for any other view than their own. The song uses multiple layers of vocal, which has become Jonas’ trademark, inspired by his many years of arranging and vocal producing for other artists (both Apoptygma Berzerk and Take That singer Gary Barlow have recently used his voice and arrangements).

Piston Damp have also worked hard over the last few months to record songs for a full-length album, planned to be released during the first half of 2021.

Buy/listen to the single at Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify.