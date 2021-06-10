Absolute Body Control collection ‘Lost / Found’ reissues on 4LP and 2CD via Mecanica

Out via Mecanica on July 20th is a 4LP and 2CD reissue of the Absolute Body Control collection “Lost / Found”. “Lost / Found” holds a total of 52 songs including 8 previously unreleased tracks.

The 4LP version is limited to 1,000 copies with 4 records inside individual sleeves, insert and numbered certificate. The 2CD digipak version is limited to 500 copies on vinyl record gatefold sleeve replica with 2 individual printed inner sleeves.





About Absolute Body Control

Absolute Body Control was formed by Dirk Ivens in 1980 influenced by the sound produced by the likes of Suicide, D.A.F. and the UK electronic scene. The project originally feature Marc De Jonghe (synths) and Veerle De Schepper (backing vocals), though Mark was replaced in 1981 by Eric Van Wonterghem, after the release of the debut 7″ “Is there an Exit?”.

The band split up in 1985.

Although they released a few cassettes, there was never a proper release on vinyl or CD. A compilation of tracks entitled “Eat this” was eventually compiled in 1993 and a first edition of the collection “Lost / Found” was issued on CD in 2005.

Dirk and Eric took the project back on stage in 2006 and decided to re-activate it. They first re-recorded some of their classic songs for the album “Wind[Re]Wind” and then continued releasing new material.