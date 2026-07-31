Concrete Hyena release ‘Future Primitives’ mini-album

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Concrete Hyena has released its debut mini-album, “Future Primitives,” on Armalyte Industries. The seven-track release is out now digitally and on CD, and pairs vocalist Jay Butler with guitarist and producer Jim Davies.

“Future Primitives” was written and recorded during 2025 and brings together Butler and Davies’s shared interest in guitar music and electronic production. The tracklist runs: “Patchwork Guilt,” “Hi! I’m Radio Mike,” “The Last Song We’ll Ever Sing,” “Cut Me Mick,” “Guns And Ammo,” “Dark Times On Floor 94” and “Oddball.” Two tracks, “Cut Me Mick” and “Patchwork Guilt,” had already surfaced as advance singles, alongside “Hi! I’m Radio Mike.” The record features additional appearances from drummer Jason Bowld (Bullet For My Valentine, Pop Will Eat Itself) and Ritch Battersby (The Wildhearts). The CD edition is packaged as a jewelcase with a four-page booklet featuring artwork by Butler.

<a href="https://concretehyena.bandcamp.com/album/future-primitives" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Future Primitives by Concrete Hyena</a>

Concrete Hyena ‘Future Primitives’ lineup and background

Concrete Hyena formed in 2023 around Jay Butler and Jim Davies. Live performances add bassist Toshi and drummer Ai Sugiyama. Davies also collaborates with PIG and previously released the solo album “Prey Later” on Armalyte Industries in 2021.

About Concrete Hyena

Concrete Hyena is the project of vocalist Jay Butler and guitarist/producer Jim Davies, formed in 2023. Butler previously fronted 1990s punk act RealTV before becoming the singer of Grand Theft Audio, a band formed in London in 1998 with Wildhearts drummer Ritch Battersby, producer Ralph Jezzard and guitarist Chris McCormack; the group signed to London-Sire Records and released the album “Blame Everyone” in 2000 before splitting in 2003. Butler, Jezzard and Battersby reunited in 2020 and issued the single “Ruin Your Youth” that November, their first new material in two decades.

Davies first played live with The Prodigy in late 1994 and toured with the band through 1995, contributing guitar to “Firestarter” and “Breathe” on their album “The Fat of the Land.” He joined Pitchshifter in 1998, co-writing and playing on the albums “www.pitchshifter.com,” “Deviant” and “PSI” before the band went on hiatus in 2002. Davies has since worked as a composer and as a collaborator with PIG, and released his solo album “Prey Later” on Armalyte Industries in 2021.

Armalyte Industries, the independent UK label behind “Future Primitives,” also carries PIG, Republica, Dead Animal Assembly Plant and Pound Of Flesh on its roster. “Future Primitives” marks Concrete Hyena’s first full release since forming, following the advance singles “Cut Me Mick,” “Patchwork Guilt” and “Hi! I’m Radio Mike.”

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