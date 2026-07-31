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Munich electro-rock group Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie released the single and video “Das große Beben” (“The Great Tremor”). The track pairs the band’s established electro DNA with a driving goth-pop-punk sound, a departure from Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie’s usual harder-edged material, while keeping its socially critical lyrical stance.

Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie ‘Das große Beben’: sound and video

Pulsating synthesizers and hook-driven melodies carry “Das große Beben”, with the song’s lyrics addressing social apathy and the pressure to conform before turning, in the chorus, toward a call to break from routine. The band describes the single as calmer in its build than its previous material but no less direct in its message.

The official video features Russian fetish model Iuliia_Strix, filmed in a burlesque studio, pairing the track’s danceable goth-electro rhythm and pop-punk guitars with the visual aesthetic. The single and video are out now via the band’s own channels.

About Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie

Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie is a Munich-based group founded in 2020, performing in the city’s music and alternative scene following the Covid-19 pandemic. The project moves between electro-rock, metal and Neue Deutsche Härte, combining hard electronic production with socially critical, left-wing and anti-capitalist lyrical themes.

The band released its debut album, “Ein Spiegel der Gesellschaft” (“A Mirror of Society”), in 2021, followed by the 13-track “Unerhört!” on February 24, 2023. Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie’s live shows are accompanied on stage by a ballerina performer known as Regina Ballerina, a recurring visual element of the group’s performances. In 2024, the band performed at the “Rock um zu helfen” benefit festival for German Cancer Aid alongside Apokalyptische Reiter, Megaherz, Heldmaschine and Chaoseum.

“Das große Beben” is Arbeitsgruppe Lobotomie’s latest single, released as the group continues to combine its electro-rock core with new, more melodic directions.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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