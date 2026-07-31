EbE404 will release the “Flora” maxi-single on July 31, 2026 via GIVE/TAKE, featuring a Carthage remix of “Grass Time” ahead of the album “Cortisol.”

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Minneapolis-based post-industrial artist EbE404 has released the digital maxi-single “Flora” on July 31, 2026 via GIVE/TAKE. The release gathers three versions of the track “Grass Time,” including a remix by Carthage, the project of Khost‘s Damian B. “Flora” previews the project’s upcoming full-length album “Cortisol,” due on CD and digital August 21, 2026.

Inside EbE404’s ‘Flora’

“Flora” collects three mixes of “Grass Time.” The “Anti-Fascist Disco Mix” runs through glitch, distortion and sliced melody, growing more chaotic as it plays. The “Counterpoint Mix,” remixed by Carthage, keeps the dark ambience of the original and adds analog tones, distant driving rhythms, an in-pocket bass groove and electric piano that fades into static. “Grass Time (Single Edit)” closes the release on a clearer, more luminous note.

EbE404 describes “Flora” as a step into an altered version of reality shaped by technology: “Alternate realities are a strange thing, especially when they are shaped by robots and digital warlords with increasingly obvious evil intent. Flora slips into that reality, like slowly easing into a warm bath and slipping below the frothy water. Attention is everything, it will be our end – so enjoy the distractions.”

“Flora” is the project’s first release since “Dark Ice Days” in July 2023. The maxi-single arrives three weeks ahead of “Cortisol,” the artist’s next full-length for GIVE/TAKE.

<a href="https://ebe404.bandcamp.com/album/flora" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Flora by EbE404</a>

About EbE404

EbE404 is a Minneapolis-based electronic project that keeps its members anonymous, working across post-industrial, dark ambient and IDM territory built around modular synthesis, Ableton Live sound design and field recordings. The project cites Coil, Nurse With Wound and Lustmord as reference points.

EbE404 released its debut album, “Tedium and Loss,” on GIVE/TAKE on October 16, 2020. The second album, “Inrush,” followed on May 6, 2022; Side-Line spoke with EbE404 that year in a Click Interview, where the project described “Inrush” as a condensed 24-hour cycle exploring the patterns and routines of daily life, built with modular hardware and Ableton Live’s CV Tools and Max for Live devices. A remix album drawing on that record, “Ripple,” arrived August 19, 2022, followed by “Dark Ice Days” on July 21, 2023.

“Flora,” out July 31, 2026, marks EbE404’s first new material in three years and leads into “Cortisol,” the artist’s next full-length, set for CD and digital release via GIVE/TAKE on August 21, 2026.

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