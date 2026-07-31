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French four-piece CIGUË shares the single “Other Side”, paired with a music video, from the band’s upcoming album “Panic.” The Montpellier-based group mixes industrial rock, goth-electro and metal, continuing the psychological themes the press describes as running through “Panic”: schizophrenia, anxiety and psychological unraveling, set against a cinematic soundscape built in part from French film samples.

CIGUË describes “Other Side” as a track built around duality: the tensions and fractures a person carries beneath the surface. The accompanying video extends that idea with visuals the band calls part of its cinematic approach, continuing the blend of industrial rock, goth-electro and metal the group settled into after guitarist Laurent Denis joined in 2022.

CIGUË’s sound on ‘Other Side’

“Other Side” carries forward the direction CIGUË has followed since reconvening with Denis: industrial rock and goth-electro merged with heavier metal guitar, layered with the cinematic, sample-driven production that has run through the band’s catalog since its first releases. No release date, format or additional tracklist details for “Panic” have been announced.

About CIGUË

CIGUË was founded in Paris in late 2006 by guitarist Yann Reversat, an alumnus of the American School of Modern Music and former member of Norma Loy, and classically trained pianist and organist Joanna Louis, who also sang in the group’s early lineup. The pair built CIGUË around industrial rock, electro and metal, exploring inner turmoil and paranoia through a cinematic, sample-driven sound. The band’s first two albums, “Swallow the Pain” and “Phobia,” followed in 2008 and 2010. Early Paris shows at venues including Scène Bastille, La Boule Noire and Le Klub combined the band’s music with visual performance elements from other collaborators in the lineup at the time.

After relocating to Montpellier, CIGUË expanded to a trio with the addition of drummer Josian Ribes, who brought two decades of experience across goth, metal and progressive music. The group recorded its third album, “Commotion,” in late 2012, released in 2013, followed by a fourth album, “Ainsi nous sommes,” in 2014. CIGUË toured France and Switzerland behind the two records, playing venues including Thunderbird in Saint-Étienne and L’Usine in Geneva.

In 2022, CIGUË resurfaced with the addition of metal guitarist Laurent Denis, moving the band’s sound further into industrial rock, goth-electro and metal. In 2024, the group released “Swallowed,” a rock-indus rework of “Swallow the Pain” recorded with the original members fifteen years after the debut album, mixed and mastered by Julien Le Goaziou. “Other Side” follows that reworking as the band moves toward its next album, “Panic.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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