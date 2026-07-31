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Irish artist Gavin Friday, a founding member of Virgin Prunes, will release Decadance – The Ecce Homo Orchestra Reworks on September 11 via BMG. The mini-album reworks six tracks from his 2024 solo album, “Ecce Homo,” into one continuous electronic piece. Its first single, “Lady Esquire (Ecce Homo Orchestra Rework)“, is out now.

Friday made “Decadance” with longtime collaborator Michael Heffernan, who also worked on “Ecce Homo” alongside producer Dave Ball. The reworks draw on industrial rhythms, analogue electronics, a techno pulse and cinematic sound design, recasting the source material as a single extended piece rather than a standard remix collection.

‘Lady Esquire’ and the ‘Ecce Homo’ source album

“Lady Esquire” originally appeared on “Ecce Homo,” Friday’s first solo album in thirteen years, released on October 25, 2024 via BMG and produced with Dave Ball of Soft Cell and Michael Heffernan. The “Ecce Homo Orchestra Rework” of “Lady Esquire” is the first piece of music from “Decadance” to surface, with the full mini-album due September 11.

About Gavin Friday

Gavin Friday, born Fionán Martin Hanvey on October 8, 1959 in Dublin, is an Irish singer, songwriter, composer, actor and painter. He co-founded Virgin Prunes in 1977 in Dublin alongside Guggi, Dave-id Busaras, guitarist Dik Evans, bassist Strongman and drummer Pod, a post-punk and gothic rock group that disbanded in 1986 following Friday’s departure. After the split, Friday paused music to paint before returning with multi-instrumentalist Maurice Seezer, his main collaborator between 1987 and 2005. The pair signed to Island Records in 1988 and released three albums together: “Each Man Kills the Thing He Loves” (1989), “Adam ‘n’ Eve” (1992) and “Shag Tobacco” (1995), before parting with the label in 1996.

Friday and Seezer also composed film scores, including Jim Sheridan’s “The Boxer” and “In America,” the latter earning an Ivor Novello nomination, and Friday wrote and performed music for “In the Name of the Father” with Bono. Friday’s acting credits include “Disco Pigs” and “Breakfast on Pluto,” a film influenced by “Shag Tobacco.” He signed to Rubyworks in 2010 and released his fourth solo album, “Catholic,” on April 22, 2011.

Friday returned in 2024 with “Ecce Homo,” his first solo album in thirteen years, released via BMG and produced with Dave Ball and Michael Heffernan. “Decadance – The Ecce Homo Orchestra Reworks,” due September 11, 2026 on the same label, extends that album into a continuous electronic reworking of six of its tracks, opening with the “Ecce Homo Orchestra Rework” of “Lady Esquire.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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