Peter Elm – Fragments Of Longing (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Pop, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Peter Elm aka ELM released this album under his own name together with the amazing new ELM album “Penetrator”. “Fragments Of Longing” is also available on CD format as one of the bonus discs from “Penetrator”.

Content: Sound-wise this album is exploring Electro-Pop mixed with Ambient music. It’s a space-like sound approach with an explicit Cinematic touch. Only two songs feature vocals.

+ + + : What have we learn listening to this album? Peter Elm is not only a talented EBM composer but he also has the skills to compose astral Cinematic music. It’s an easy listening experience. I especially recommend “Ganbaru Theme” featured with and without vocals. The song features a great melody line.

– – – : The work sounds as an antithesis to “Penetrator” and has nothing in common with EBM. It’s a pleasant experience but not exactly an album to get wild on.

Conclusion: Relaxing, space-like and from a total different sound galaxy as ELM, this is Peter Elm…

Best songs: “Ganbaru Theme, “Ganbaru Theme – Voiceless”, “Lucia”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/peter.elm.73

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix