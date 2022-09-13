Swedish EBM act ELM lands all new album as a 3CD boxset, ‘Penetrator’

The Swedish EBM act ELM is back with an all new album via Alfa Matrix later in October. “Penetrator” is the project’s third one and the release comes right after the release of the EP “Steel Hope” out since May. The first pressing of “Penetrator” comes out as a limited deluxe 3CD digipak edition.

The album handles mass manipulation, social media insanity, violence, propaganda, pandemic and war and thus really captures the atmosphere of the past years’ chaos in an absurd world along with personal hardships and battles. Musically, this is definitely a must-have for fans of Nitzer Ebb, Front 242 and related acts.

This first edition of “Penetrator’ holds 2 exclusive bonus discs. The first bonus CD is an extra 8-track CD with 4 additional songs plus 4 remixes including one by Patrick Codenys of Front 242. The 3rd CD is the “Fragments Of Longing” album which comes under the moniker of Peter Elm. The album is a mostly instrumental synthpop album which offers an extra dimension of Peter Elm.

You can order the 3CD set right here via the Alfa Matrix webshop while the download is available in two parts via Bandcamp as you can see below.

And here is the release available on Bandcamp, split up between the “Penetrator” album in a bonus tracks edition plus the extra Peter Elm album “Fragments Of Longing”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/penetrator-bonus-tracks-edition">Penetrator (Bonus Tracks Edition) by ELM</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-of-longing">Fragments Of Longing by PETER ELM</a>

Here is the EP “Steel Hope”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/steel-hope-ep">Steel Hope EP by ELM</a>

Videos

Two videos were already released a while back; “Steel Hope” and “Sex Junkie (Abuser Mix by Patrick Codenys of Front 242)”.