The dark electronic trio, Pawn Pawn has just announced the release of their new EP, “Halloween”. The EP will hold 3 tracks (which you can exclusively preview right now Side-Line): “Trick Or Treat”, “I Can Only Tell You With My Eyes”, “Jealousy Looks Good On Me”.

Vocalist Liz Owens Boltz explains that the music on the EP is “about synthpop and industrial-pop. Our creative journey has brought us here, trying a darker and more aggressive sound, and having fun with it.” And she adds: “While inspired by film director, John Carpenter, the EP is named in honor of a holiday many dark hearts celebrate every day. It’s about embracing darkness and flirting with the extremes of behavior.”

About the songs itself she says: “Each of the songs on the EP is an exploration of emotional extremes: vengeance, obsessive attraction, jealousy. The Halloween EP’s themes represent tales of liminal spaces; the space between thinking about revenge and actively seeking it, or the space between obsessing over someone and actually making a move, for example. Lastly, the EP is also about the lines between passion and destruction, the idea that jealousy can make us more passionate and wanting to be the very best version of ourselves. Meanwhile that battle between passion and jealousy is one that can never be won and is ultimately self-destructive.”

Halloween is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify from tomorrow on.

About Pawn Pawn

Pawn Pawn, hailing from Toledo, Ohio, crafts a blend of darkwave, post-punk, and nu-gaze, resulting in an indie synth-pop sound. The trio comprises Liz Owens Boltz on lead vocals and guitar, David Daniel Smith handling drums, percussion, and various instruments, and Brandon William Boltz contributing on guitar, bass, and keys.

Their discography includes the 2018 album “Bedtime” and the 2022 release “Mourning”, featuring tracks like “I Don’t Want U 2 B Happy” and “Hopeless but Stable”. In November 2024, they already unveiled the single “I Can Only Tell You With My Eyes”.

And now there is the brand new EP “Halloween”.

