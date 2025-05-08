Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The one-man dark electro project Kllsignl has signed to Berlin-based label Out of Line Music and released the debut single “Wendigo”. The release arrives just one day before his first-ever live performance at the Out of Line Weekender in Berlin on May 9.

The track, now available digitally, blends raw industrial textures with elements of cyberpunk, phonk, and trap. Kllsignl describes it as “a twisted creature that doesn’t just haunt you, but becomes a part of you,” adding: “Wendigo is what happens when you stop trying to fight the monster inside and start letting it guide you through the darkness.”

The official video for “Wendigo” can be viewed below.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

