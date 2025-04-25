Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Paradox Obscur, the Athens-based synth duo of Kriistal Ann and Toxic Razor, have released a new single titled “Lose This Feeling” today via Metropolis Records. The track marks their official return to the label after a period of self-released material, and serves as the first preview of their forthcoming full-length album “IKONA,” scheduled for later this year.

“Lose This Feeling” is a reinterpretation of the 2023 dance anthem by Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren. In contrast to the high-energy original, the duo’s version adopts a slower, synth-heavy arrangement. “Lose This Feeling” was recorded in real time using hardware synthesizers and drum machines.

About Paradox Obscur

Paradox Obscur consists of vocalist and composer Kriistal Ann and producer Toxic Razor. The project was formed in Athens, Greece, in 2014 after the duo met through their respective artistic disciplines. Kriistal Ann studied classical music and piano at the Prague State Conservatory, while Toxic Razor began his creative path as a synth and drum machine enthusiast.

Since their formation, they have released several full-lengths and EPs, including “Paradox Obscur” (2014), “A Morphology” (2015), “Artifact” (2016), “SYNΘESIS” (2018), “Singles & Rarities” (2021), and “Morphogenesis” (2022). Their work has been released on labels including Peripheral Minimal, Young & Cold Records, and Metropolis Records.

In 2016 they were also featured on our very own free “Face The Beat: Session 3” compilation with the track “Spectral Isis”. We then described the duo as a group creating “old school electropop using hardware synthesizers without software aids.”

The band initially signed with Metropolis Records for the 2021 release of “Singles & Rarities”, followed by their full-length “Morphogenesis” in mid-2022.

Parallel to her work with Paradox Obscur, Kriistal Ann has pursued a solo career rooted in minimal synth and darkwave. Her discography includes albums such as “Refraction” (2013), “Delirious Skies” (2014), “Cultural Bleeding” (2015), “Touched on the Raw” (2018), and “Empyrean” (2021). Her solo releaseshave been issued via labels like Wave Records and Werkstatt Recordings. She has also collaborated with artists such as Aidan Casserly on the album “Muse.”

