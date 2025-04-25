Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Manchester-based electro pop artist Richard Evans, formerly of James and St. Vitus Dancers, releases his new album “Quantum” via Cold Star Media on May 2, 2025. The 9-track collection examines artificial intelligence’s effects on society, how algorithms are changing human behavior, and questions surrounding human accountability in technological creation.

Following the release of the singles “Aidoru” and “Born Perfect”, “Quantum” draws on Evans’ personal experience during recovery from Miller Fisher Syndrome in 2022. During his hospitalization, Evans reflected on human fragility and connected this with reports of Google’s AI project LaMDA, which allegedly expressed fear of deactivation.

<a href="https://richardevans.bandcamp.com/album/quantum-stereo">Quantum (stereo) by Richard Evans</a>

“In late 2022, I was treated for an autoimmune disorder called Miller Fisher Syndrome, which left me unable to move at all and that threatened my ability to keep breathing,” Evans commented. “During a lengthy hospital stay, I saw my own and other people’s fragility, which resonated with news stories I’d read about regarding an AI that was terrified of being deactivated.”

Recorded at Cold Star Studios and written during 2023 and 2024, the album is available in stereo, binaural, and spatial audio formats. Production and mixing were handled by Swiss sound designer Hervé Girardin. The first five tracks follow a conceptual narrative where an AI progresses from a basic tool to a self-aware entity. The latter tracks focus on AI’s broader societal implications, including its influence on cities, humanity, and health.

“Quantum” follows Evans’ previous releases, including the 2024 EP “Dream of the World” and his 2022 debut album “Sentinel.”

“Quantum” is available for streaming and purchase on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

About Richard Evans

Richard Evans is a British-Irish electronic musician, writer, and digital media artist based in Manchester. He was previously a keyboardist with the UK band James, where he co-wrote and recorded material, and guitarist and songwriter for St. Vitus Dancers.

His solo work combines elements of early 1980s synth pop, new wave, and contemporary electronic music, drawing influence from artists such as Japan, Kraftwerk, Pet Shop Boys, Gary Numan, and Vangelis.

Evans released his debut solo album “Sentinel” in 2022, followed by the EP “Dream of the World” in 2024. Both works explored themes of human vulnerability and resilience, written following his recovery from a serious health condition. “Quantum” continues Evans’ focus on technology and its human parallels.

