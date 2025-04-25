Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Today, Canadian electronic artist and producer Rhys Fulber unveils “The Abyss”, the first single from his upcoming solo album “Memory Impulse Autonomy” – due out September 5, 2025 on Artoffact Records. The album is available for pre-order starting May 2.

“The Abyss” features vocals from William Maybelline (Qual, Lebanon Hanover) and merges industrial techno’s brutalism with classic EBM structures. The track delivers what Fulber calls a “descent” and a “statement of intent.” Besides the normal version, the single also includes an extended version.

The forthcoming album reflects Fulber’s return to the creative freedom he experienced in the 1980s using minimal equipment and pure instinct. “The title refers to fond memories of my roots in making electronic music and the excitement and passion I had for these sounds that were new at the time,” Fulber stated in press materials. “That style is embedded in me. Going back to them allowed me to make music on impulse, and many of the instrumentals were created from studio jams.”

While deeply rooted in vintage influences like Cabaret Voltaire, Portion Control, and Skinny Puppy, the record incorporates guest artists include Barkosina (Years of Denial) and Konstantin Unwohl (aufnahme+wiedergabe).

The album artwork was designed by Steven R. Gilmore, known for his long-standing collaborations with Skinny Puppy and Vancouver’s Nettwerk label. Fulber noted that while the music is not a full replication of the past, “the artwork recalls that era at its peak.”

About Rhys Fulber

Rhys Fulber, born in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1970, is one of the key architects of industrial, electronic, and ambient music. He first rose to prominence as a member of Front Line Assembly alongside Bill Leeb, contributing to albums such as “Caustic Grip” (1990) and “Tactical Neural Implant” (1992), both cult releases in the electro-industrial genre.

In 1987, Fulber and Leeb co-founded Delerium, a project that would later achieve massive mainstream success with the hit single “Silence” featuring Sarah McLachlan.

In the early 2000s, Fulber launched his solo project Conjure One, exploring lush, cinematic electronic pop, and again collaborating with major artists including Sinéad O’Connor and Poe. His productions span an impressive range, having worked on albums for Fear Factory (“Demanufacture”), Paradise Lost (“Host”), Youth Code, and others.

Throughout his career, Fulber has also been closely associated with cutting-edge techno and EBM scenes, releasing solo material on labels such as Sonic Groove, aufnahme+wiedergabe, and his own FR Recordings.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)