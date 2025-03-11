Palindrones return with ‘Animus’ single & video – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The UK-based dark electronic duo Palindrones has just released its latest single “Animus” from their upcoming full-length album, “Chapter 2: The Slender Blade”. “The Slender Blade” will be available on all major digital outlets on March 28th.

“Animus” is the spiritual companion to “Anima” from their 2023 album, “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity”. The band explains it as follows: “‘Anima’ and ‘Animus’ are representations of the unconscious feminine and masculine aspects in the human psyche. The songs together represent the union of us, Karen and Jamie, and how our connection flows together to create the greater whole of Palindrones.”

You can download the single now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://palindronesofficial.bandcamp.com/track/animus">Animus by Palindrones</a>

Below is the accompanying video to “Animus”.

About Palindrones

Palindrones is a dark electronic duo based in London, UK, consisting of Karen (vocals / synth) and Jamie (synth / percussion / electronics / vocals).

They released their debut in 2021 with the “The Golden Section” album followed in 2022 by “The Principle of Consciousness”. In 2023 they already returned with “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity” and dropped various singles, “Sùil Nan Diathan” (2024), “Anima (Activa Remix)” (2024 – Black Hole Recordings) and now “Animus” (2025).

<a href="https://activamusic.bandcamp.com/album/anima-activa-remix">Anima (Activa Remix) by Palindrones</a>

Karen is also involved in another band, Flesh Tetris, an electro-disco-punk act.

