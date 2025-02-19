Outlander – I Am I Was (Digital/Vinyl EP – Sonic Groove)
“I Am I Was” marks a remarkable return for Belgian Techno artist Outlander. Marcos Salon, the mastermind behind the project, gained recognition in the ’90s with numerous releases, primarily on the iconic R&S Records. Now, after a long hiatus, he makes a powerful comeback with this EP on the American label Sonic Groove.
While Outlander’s deep techno roots remain unmistakable, the four tracks on “I Am I Was” showcase a diverse and eclectic sound. Dark-Techno elements are present, yet the EP also leans toward minimalism, enriched with subtle, bleeping sequences. One standout track feels like a tribute to New-Beat, seamlessly fused with Techno influences, while the closing piece drifts into a more atmospheric, floating realm.
“With I Am I Was”, Outlander delivers a rich and varied sonic journey—one where every listener is bound to find something that resonates. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Isolated”:
https://outlander2.bandcamp.com/track/isolated
