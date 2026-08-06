La Division Technique and Pascal Comelade release ‘L’inversion des pôles’

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La Division Technique, the French electronics project of Philippe Saintlos, releases “L’inversion des pôles” with Pascal Comelade as a limited, numbered 7″ vinyl edition of 200 copies through Ubahn. The record is out now.

<a href="https://ladivisiontechnique.bandcamp.com/album/linversion-des-p-les" target="_blank" rel="noopener">L’inversion des pôles by La Division Technique avec Pascal Comelade</a>

La Division Technique and Comelade press two tracks to a numbered 7 inch

“L’inversion des pôles” holds two tracks, “Anaphores” on the A side and “Syncopes” on the B side, both composed by Comelade and Saintlos. Comelade plays grand piano, vertical piano, Farfisa organ, an Emenee plastic guitar and a Roland RD 300 SX keyboard, with “Syncopes” adding an EMS-AKS synthesizer and a Koma Elektronik FT201. Saintlos contributes a Korg MS10, an Arturia MiniBrute, a Nord Lead X2, a Yamaha RX11 drum machine, an ARP Odyssey and a Poly D clone Minimoog. The two recorded the pair of tracks with Raph Dumas between November 2024 and April 2026; Dumas also mastered the release, and Saintlos produced it and designed the sleeve. Each of the 200 copies is individually numbered.

About La Division Technique

La Division Technique is an electronics project from France, founded and directed by Philippe Saintlos, built around old-school electronics, dark soundscapes, minimal synths and industrial-ambient textures played on analog synthesizers, filters, guitars, voices and spatial sound recordings. A 2017 meeting with the label Rotorelief led to the release of the album “Unexpected Works, Random Systems,” drawn from tape recordings dating to the 1980s. A second album, “Nebula,” followed in 2019 on Rotorelief and Ubahn. The project returned in 2023 with “Traversant les cités liquides,” and issued “Tristes Machines,” its fourth album, on Ubahn in 2025, alongside the 2024 single “A Beginners Guide to Brian Eno…Baby’s On Fire.” Saintlos has also co-founded the labels Ditec, Semantic and Odessa. Pascal Comelade, born in Montpellier in 1955, is a self-taught French Catalan musician who debuted with the electronic-leaning album “Fluences,” influenced by Heldon, before building a body of work centered on toy instruments played through his Bel Canto Orquestra; he has recorded with Robert Wyatt, Faust, Christophe Miossec and P.J. Harvey among others. His work with La Division Technique on “L’inversion des pôles” pairs his toy-instrument and acoustic keyboard playing with Saintlos’s analog synthesizer sound.

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