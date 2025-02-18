Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Manchester electro pop artist Richard Evans (formerly of UK band James and St. Vitus Dancers) is back with his new single, “Aidoru”. The single is out via Cold Star Media. Named for the Japanese word meaning “idol”, its lyrics explore the status of a virtual pop idol, designed to please its audience as it sings of love with no understanding of what the word means.

“This song is one of the first written for the new album and marks a change in my writing process, being originated on just piano and vocals rather than devised within studio software. I specifically wanted a bright, hi-energy track to match the commerciality of the virtual idol concept. The lyrics reflect a creation that is designed for just one purpose – to serve its listeners,” says Richard Evans.

Evans’ new “Quantum” album will be released in stereo, binaural and spatial audio mixes, created by sound designer Hervé Girardin. Themed around AI, this album explores how algorithms are changing us and the responsibility we bear for the things we create.

The new EP follows last year’s “Dream of the World” EP, composed and recorded in the aftermath of a life-threatening illness. In 2022, Evans was struck with Miller Fisher Syndrome, a rare auto-immune disorder that threatened to rob him of his ability to speak, sing, and play music.

You can download the single via Bandcamp, as well as from other platforms.

<a href="https://richardevans.bandcamp.com/track/aidoru">Aidoru by Richard Evans</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

