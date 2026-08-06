Tart Vandelay releases debut album ‘Odyssey’

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Los Angeles electro-pop duo Tart Vandelay releases its debut album, “Odyssey”, independently on August 7, 2026, on all streaming platforms. The record, made by musical couple Kate Halligan and Marty LoFaso, brings together eleven tracks written and developed over nearly ten years.

Halligan stated: “This album is almost like a child to us. It grew up alongside us. Each song captures a different phase of our lives, our relationship, and our evolution as artists and as people. It’s about sharing our art and spreading good vibes to our audience.”

LoFaso stated: “Odyssey is proof that it’s worth patiently pursuing a dream. We’re incredibly happy to finally present this first chapter of our story.”

‘Spin,’ ‘Bells’ and ‘Starlight’ lead into ‘Odyssey’

Tart Vandelay built up to “Odyssey” with a run of singles, each presenting a different side of the duo’s sound. “Spin” and “Bells” arrived first, followed by “Starlight,” the final single before the album and, according to the band, the song that ended up setting the creative direction for the whole record. “Starlight” combines synthesizers and pop melodies in an arrangement that balances retro-leaning tones with contemporary production. Across “Odyssey,” the duo mixes synth-pop, electronic indie and contemporary disco into a single identity. “Bells,” the most recent single before “Odyssey,” is available to stream below.

About Tart Vandelay

Tart Vandelay formed in 2014 when Kate Halligan and Marty LoFaso began writing songs together while studying in Boston; the pair transferred to Berklee College of Music, where Halligan studied songwriting and LoFaso studied music business. The duo later moved to Halligan and LoFaso’s home region in the Northeast before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona, and eventually to Los Angeles, California, where they are now based. Along the way they released the EP “Janus” (2019) and singles including “Luv Who U R” (2021), “DJ Play My Song” (2021), “R U Mine?” (2022) and “I’m Dreaming” (2024), building an independent career around a sound that mixes synth-pop, electronic indie and contemporary disco. In 2026, the singles “Spin” and “Bells” led into “Starlight,” the final single ahead of “Odyssey,” the duo’s debut studio album, released independently on August 7, 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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