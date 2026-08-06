Institute for the Criminally Insane and ee:man release ‘Born to Ride..’

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The Copenhagen-based Institute for the Criminally Insane (ICI) and Danish dark synth act ee:man release the EBM/electro-industrial single “Born to Ride..” on August 14, 2026 through Tinnitorturous. The digital single arrives on major streaming and download services, with a lossless version on both acts’ Bandcamp pages. It is the second collaboration single by Institute for the Criminally Insane and ee:man, following “The Fabric of You..”.

“Born to Ride..” addresses taking a fall, making a turn and getting back on your feet, set to music that is slower and darker than its predecessor. The cover was designed by Bo Heidelberg.

‘Born to Ride..’ follows ICI and ee:man’s ‘The Fabric of You..’

Institute for the Criminally Insane and ee:man first paired up on “The Fabric of You..”, released on Tinnitorturous. “Born to Ride..” carries the collaboration forward with a heavier, more subdued arrangement than the earlier single. Both acts’ back catalogues, including ICI’s “Gekippt” and ee:man’s “Bite the Hand,” remain available on their respective Bandcamp pages.

About Institute for the Criminally Insane

Institute for the Criminally Insane formed in Copenhagen in 1988. The project released its first compilation of demos, “Demo,” in 1990, followed by the EP “Audiotherapy” in 1993 and the album “Gekippt” in 1994, both through the now-defunct Danish label Decay Records. “Gekippt” became a cult album internationally, and its track “Slasher” was used in the video game “Hitman: Blood Money.” Institute for the Criminally Insane originally consisted of Bo Heidelberg and Kim G. Hansen. Bo Heidelberg reignited the project in 2020 and was briefly joined by Simon Holm before continuing as a one-man project. Institute for the Criminally Insane is currently working on material for release on Tinnitorturous and the Australian label Lightarmour Editions.

ee:man is the Danish dark synth act of a producer who debuted in 2021 with the album “Echoes of Life,” built on melancholy synth chords and industrial undertones, and has been compared to Recoil, the solo project of Depeche Mode’s Alan Wilder. In recent years ee:man has moved toward EBM and industrial territory through collaborations with acts including In Absentia and Negant, and previously released the single “Bite the Hand” in January 2026. His darker material appears on Tinnitorturous, a Danish label run by Jens B. Petersen (ManMindMachine, Negant) and Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia, Negant, Body-Banden), while his lighter synth pop work is released through Town & Towers Records. “Born to Ride..” marks the second collaboration single between Institute for the Criminally Insane and ee:man.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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