Eye New Dark releases ‘Adore’ EP

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Eye New Dark, the synthpop and darkwave solo project of Null Device vocalist and keyboardist Jill Sheridan, released the five-track EP “Adore” digitally on 4 August 2026 via Bandcamp. The EP follows Sheridan’s description of the project as built on “dark melodies, synthy beats.”

<a href="https://eyenewdark.bandcamp.com/album/adore" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adore by Eye New Dark</a>

‘Adore’ tracklist and prior single

“Adore” contains five tracks: “More than Perfect,” “Real Life,” “Backwards Through That Door,” “A-D-O-R-E” and “Eyes in the Dark.” The third track previously appeared as a standalone single, “Backwards Through That Door,” released 30 June 2026 with two remixes: one by Klack and one by Null Device. Those remixes are not included on “Adore,” which presents the original version of the song alongside four new tracks.

“Adore” is Eye New Dark’s second release. Sheridan introduced the project in May 2024 with the four-track “Tell Me / Smile My Dear,” which also carried remixes from Klack and Null Device.

About Eye New Dark

Eye New Dark is the solo project of Jill Sheridan, who has served as keyboardist, vocalist, songwriter and producer in Null Device since the Madison, Wisconsin band’s founding in 1995 by University of Wisconsin students Eric Oehler, Eric Goedken and Sheridan herself. Null Device moved from instrumental electronic music toward the romantic, New Order-referencing synthpop that has defined the band since, signing to Nilaihah Records in 2002 and releasing a run of albums that incorporated Arabic and Indian instrumentation before the label’s dissolution. The band went on to self-release two further records and later signed to Distortion Productions, issuing “While You Were Otherwise Engaged” in December 2016 and the eighth album, “The Emerald Age”, in November 2022.

Sheridan launched Eye New Dark alongside her continuing role in Null Device, debuting the project in May 2024 with “Tell Me / Smile My Dear.” “Adore,” released in August 2026, is the project’s first five-track EP and its second overall release. No Wikipedia entry or Discogs profile exists yet specifically for Eye New Dark.

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