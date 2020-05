Out now, new song by dark pop/darkwave solo artist Yv Salome: ‘Kill U’

Out now is a brand new song from dark pop/darkwave solo artist Yv Salome. “Kill U” is taken from her upcoming EP “Love My Life” which will be out by the end of this year.

The Prague based musician is actually an alternative model and also former classic vocalist who started a singing career being in love with baroque music. In 2019 she obtained a Bachelor degree in Psychology at the Univerzita Karlova (Prague, Czech Republic) after which she entered the studio to record her first single “I Want to Die”.

Check the single below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.