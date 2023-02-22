Aggrotech act Clockwork Echo announces tour with Psyclon Nine
The Denver, Colorado based aggrotech band, Clockwork Echo has just announced that they will be performing in direct support of Psyclon Nine on the ‘From Hell And Back Tour’. The tour begins in Sacramento, California and will conclude in Los Angeles, California.
Clockwork Echo will be touring in support of their latest album, “Death Rebirth Repeat”.
Here are the dates for ‘From Hell And Back Tour’ with Clockwork Echo supporting Psyclon Nine and with special guests Corvin’s Breed & Our Frankenstein.
- 2.16 – Sacramento, CA @ Old Ironsides
- 2.17 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
- 2.19 – Portland, OR @ The Star Theatre
- 2.21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
- 2.22 – Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper
- 2.25 – Lincoln, NE @1867 Bar
- 2.26 – West Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
- 2.27 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Necto
- 2.28 – Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester
- 3.01 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
- 3.03 – MT Holly, NJ @ Union Firehouse
- 3.04 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout
- 3.06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)
- 3.09 – Winter Park, FL @ The Conduit
- 3.10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
- 3.11 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
- 3.12 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat
- 3.14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures
- 3.15 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
- 3.16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
- 3.17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Dive Bar
- 3.18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bar Sinister
And here’s an idea how the band sounds live (Stardust Club, LA).
