Our Frankenstein back with new single and video, ‘Kerosene’

The gothic metal act Our Frankenstein has just released their brand new single and video for the song, “Kerosene”.

Here’s what the band says the song is about: “‘Kerosene’ is a song about how the media uses mass violent catastrophes to push their own agendas so that they can boost their own ratings without ever actually doing anything to help the victims involved. It is about the cycle of indifference the media perpetuates in the wake of so many tragedies.”

The band has also announced the release of their new album, “Magnum Spire Hotel” due out April 25th on Reclamation Records.

“Kerosene” is available on all major digital outlets including Bandcamp and Spotify now and is the second track made available from the new album after “Judas Dance”.

About Our Frankenstein

Our Frankenstein is an industrial rock / gothic metal band hailing from Rancho Santa Margarita, California. The band formed in Orange County, CA in 2013. The lineup includes Ryan Frankenstein on vocals, Ivan Vermillion on keyboards, Nick Chase on guitar, Joseph Straza on bass guitar, and Sam Sandoval on guitar.

Musically the band draws inspiration from both cinema and the gothic music scene, creating a distinctive sound that blends theatrical elements with industrial and electronic rock.

Over the years, Our Frankenstein has released several singles and EPs, including “Illuminate” (2023), “HYPERCULT” (2023), and “Scorpion Eye” (2022). Their music often delves into themes of personal struggle and resilience. For instance, “Illuminate” is described as a song about “finding the light that can exist in a barren and hopeless wasteland and building a better future for yourself.”

