Ostbahnhof – Ostbahnhof (Digital Mini-Album – Danse Macabre)

Ostbahnhof is a new German trio that first gained attention last year with their debut single. Now, they return with their first full-length release, though at six tracks, it feels more like a mini-album.

Musically, the band blends a variety of influences rooted in ’80s New-Wave and Post-Punk. At times, their sound leans towards Electro-Pop, while at other moments, it shifts into Minimal-Wave. The female vocalist delivers lyrics in German, occasionally accompanied by male backing vocals.

This is an intriguing release that, in a surreal way, recalls a fusion of Poésie Noire, Kraftwerk, and Grausame Töchter. Definitely a record worth discovering—and as far as I’m concerned, a band to keep an eye on. (Rating:8).

