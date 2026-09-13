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French post-industrial project Dernière Volonté releases its new album, “Cendre”, on 25 September 2026, in digipak CD, black vinyl and a limited edition of 250 copies on translucent crystal-blue vinyl.

“Cendre” returns to the dense, nocturnal and melancholic atmosphere of Dernière Volonté’s earliest work, revisiting the industrial and dark ambient tone the project carried before its shift toward song-based writing on “Les Blessures de l’Ombre” in 2003 and “Devant le Miroir” in 2006. The twelve tracks are “Harmonies”, “Vanités”, “Maudits”, “Mandoline”, “L’Âne et le Roi”, “Ombres”, “Des Questions”, “Contre Jour”, “Les Jets de Pierres”, “Plus j’y pense”, “Les Jardins de Tannhäuser” and “Célébration (bien à toi)”.

The crystal-blue vinyl edition comes with a printed innersleeve and a download code, while the CD edition ships in a 16-page booklet. “L’Âne et le Roi” is the second track shared ahead of the album, following “Célébration (à toi…)”. Both tracks carry forward the martial rhythms, electronics and voice that have defined the project’s sound since the 1990s, applied here to the darker, sparer arrangements of Dernière Volonté’s formative albums.

Dernière Volonté’s extended back catalogue remains available alongside the new album, including “Cristal”, “Commémoration”, “Devant le Miroir”, “Frontière”, “Immortel”, “Le Feu Sacré”, “Mon Meilleur Ennemi”, “Ne Te Retourne Pas” and “Prie pour Moi”.

About Dernière Volonté

Dernière Volonté is the project of French musician Geoffroy Delacroix, known publicly as Geoffroy D., formed in the mid-1990s. The project’s debut release, “Obéir et Mourir”, arrived in 1998 as a limited cassette rooted in martial industrial and dark ambient, built on militaristic rhythms, historical samples and sparse vocals. “Le Feu Sacré” followed in 2001, still within that early industrial and dark ambient mode.

Dernière Volonté’s sound changed direction with “Les Blessures de l’Ombre” in 2003, which applied the project’s martial rhythms to verse-chorus song structures and pop melodies for the first time. “Devant le Miroir” continued that shift in 2006, combining drums, synthesizers and dark textures with more intimate melodies. Geoffroy Delacroix expanded his output in 2008 with Position Parallèle, an electronic side project with Pierre Pi mixing EBM and minimal wave, which has released five studio albums to date including “Néons Blancs” (2013), “En Garde à Vue” (2017) and “Aiguille à Découdre” (2024).

Dernière Volonté’s own discography continued with “Immortel” (2010), “Mon Meilleur Ennemi” (2012), “Prie pour Moi” (2016), “Frontière” (2019) and “Cristal” (2022). With “Cendre”, the project returns to the darker, more atmospheric register of its first records while keeping the melodic voice it built up over three decades.

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