Orange Sector Feat. Armageddon Dildos – War Of The Religions (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: This new EP by German EBM legend Orange Sector was accomplished together with another legend of the genre, Armageddon Dildos. Both bands remind us of the great Zoth Ommog label.

Content: The title song is pure EBM adrenaline, carried by a solid bass line, dancefloor rhythms and charismatic vocals. There also is a cool spoken sampling. The song has been remixed by Rob Dust, TC75 and Puppenjungz. The B-side song is heavier than the “War Of The Religions”, sung in German, but with a less carrying chorus.

+ + + : To see both EBM Grandmasters united is a pretty cool thing and for sure a very good reason for EBM fans to purchase this work. The title song also is a great piece of music, which is the right song as the EP title track. Among the remixes I heard a cool contribution by Rob Dust and a short, but powerful EBM remix by the unknown Puppenjungz.

– – – : The B-side song “Alles Ist Grau” is nothing less than an EP-filler with less substance.

Conclusion: Orange Sector had a great idea to ask Armageddon Dildos to work together; this is good-old EBM.

Best songs: “War Of The Religions”, “War Of The Religions – Puppenjungz Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/OrangeSector

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690