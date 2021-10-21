DV8R – IO (Album – Infacted Recordings)
Background/Info: This year, American formation DV8R returned with “IO”. It rather looks like a mini-album instead of a true full length, the work featuring six new songs plus four remixes. “IO” was released three years after the debut full-length “Zero Hour”.
Content: “IO” stands for dynamic, hard and elaborated EBM. But it moves further than simply ‘classical’ EBM; it’s an elaborated production, which more than once reminds me of the genius of sound guru Seb Kommor.
The remixes were made by Siva Six, Funker Vogt, ES23 and Grendel.
+ + + : This is what I should call ‘progressive EBM’! It sounds like music for the ‘new’ generation of EBM freaks; a hard and sophisticated production with great sound treatments and impressive manipulations. “Nemesis” and “Beat Alive” both illustrate the potential of the formation, but still their impressive writing skills. A few other tracks have been refined with Electro-Pop arrangements, which mainly emerge during the choruses. The list of remixes is also impressive and I especially recommend the great job accomplished by Siva Six remixing “Nemesis” and Grendel remixing “Anatomy Omega”.
– – – : I can’t find noticeable minus parts here.
Conclusion: DV8R is not like most EBM formations, which simply reproduce the codes, but this band stands for great and alluring modernism!
Best songs: “Nemesis”, “Beat Alive”, “Output”, “Nemesis – Siva Six Remix”, “Anatomy Omega – Grendel Remix”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.dv8r.net / www.facebook.com/DV8RBAND
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
