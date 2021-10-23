Verneblung – Ready To Drown (Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Trip-Pop, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Verneblung is a German duo this year releasing their debut album on Blackjack Illuminist Records. “Ready To drown” has been defined by the label as ‘Death-Pop’. The work comes two years after their self-released EP “Alles Wie Immer”.

Content: The sound of this band is not easy to define. It rather sounds as a mix between different, related influences. There’s a strong 80s wink, which emerges from Dream-Pop and Dark/Electro-Wave influences. The global mood hanging over the work is also pretty dark and even desperate. But there’s also a more Trip-Pop approach injecting a modern touch to the work. The vocals have been sung in German and English.

+ + + : Nadin Klein’s timbre of voice has something sensual and bewitching. She for sure injects a true spirit in the sound of Verneblung. The sensual touch has been accentuated by the slow cadence of the rhythm. The main strength of this band is that they’ve developed a unique style, mixing 80s with contemporary influences.

– – – : The global writing process of the songs can be more elaborated and is maybe the main point to improve on further releases.

Conclusion: Verneblung or the imaginary hybrid between The Human League and Goldfrapp.

Best songs: “Cracked Puppet”, “Immer Dann”, “Ready To Drown”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Verneblung

Label: www.facebook.com/Blackjack.Illuminist