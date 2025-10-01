October 2, 2025

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
San Francisco post-punk outfit Octavian Winters release the digital single “Saints of Absolution” today (October 1, 2025) via Stratis Capta Records, accompanied by an official video. The track follows their August single “Hermine” and precedes a debut full-length slated for early 2026.

The download itself holds 2 versions, the normal version and the radio edit. Octavian Winters’ new song adds a sharper death-rock edge to the band’s ethereal/post-punk sound.

“‘Saints of Absolution’ is about false idols… the broader level of negative ideologies, and the individual level of envy, hatred and gossip,” Aursjoen says. “The intent is to make people think, to urge us all to not lose sight of our common humanity.” “I had the two main themes with the dissonance I desired when William made a suggestion that turned into the break that Ria takes flight over — what a glorious din,” Salit continues. “I’ve always been drawn to playing tom grooves that give the song a darker more primal feel,” Gzebb adds.

Octavian Winters perform at Bar Sinister’s Ghostly Halloween Ball (Los Angeles) on October 31, 2025; tickets and details are available via the band’s site/listings.

About Octavian Winters

Octavian Winters formed in San Francisco in 2022. The lineup comprises Ria Aursjoen (vocals, keyboards), Stephan Salit (guitar), Randy Gzebb (drums) and Jay Denton (bass).

Related newsOctavian Winters premieres William Faith-produced single 'Hermine'

Early releases in 2023 included the singles “Ondine,” “Undertow” and “Surreal,” followed by the five-track EP “The Line or Curve” on October 13, 2023. In April 2024, the band issued “Nebula / Velveteen (Mark Pistel Remix).”

In 2025, they released “Hermine” on August 12 and now “Saints of Absolution”. The forthcoming album is planned for early 2026. The band’s recordings are released via Stratis Capta Records, with production credits on recent work to William Faith.

