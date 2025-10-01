Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

San Francisco post-punk outfit Octavian Winters release the digital single “Saints of Absolution” today (October 1, 2025) via Stratis Capta Records, accompanied by an official video. The track follows their August single “Hermine” and precedes a debut full-length slated for early 2026.

The download itself holds 2 versions, the normal version and the radio edit. Octavian Winters’ new song adds a sharper death-rock edge to the band’s ethereal/post-punk sound.

“‘Saints of Absolution’ is about false idols… the broader level of negative ideologies, and the individual level of envy, hatred and gossip,” Aursjoen says. “The intent is to make people think, to urge us all to not lose sight of our common humanity.” “I had the two main themes with the dissonance I desired when William made a suggestion that turned into the break that Ria takes flight over — what a glorious din,” Salit continues. “I’ve always been drawn to playing tom grooves that give the song a darker more primal feel,” Gzebb adds.

<a href="https://octavianwinters.bandcamp.com/album/saints-of-absolution" rel="noopener">Saints of Absolution by Octavian Winters</a>

Octavian Winters perform at Bar Sinister’s Ghostly Halloween Ball (Los Angeles) on October 31, 2025; tickets and details are available via the band’s site/listings.

About Octavian Winters

Octavian Winters formed in San Francisco in 2022. The lineup comprises Ria Aursjoen (vocals, keyboards), Stephan Salit (guitar), Randy Gzebb (drums) and Jay Denton (bass).

Early releases in 2023 included the singles “Ondine,” “Undertow” and “Surreal,” followed by the five-track EP “The Line or Curve” on October 13, 2023. In April 2024, the band issued “Nebula / Velveteen (Mark Pistel Remix).”

In 2025, they released “Hermine” on August 12 and now “Saints of Absolution”. The forthcoming album is planned for early 2026. The band’s recordings are released via Stratis Capta Records, with production credits on recent work to William Faith.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)