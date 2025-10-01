Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Alt-pop artist Celeste Corsano has released the single “XS” via Magic Door Record Label. The track addresses the pressures of perfection, using the double meaning of “XS” (extra-small sizes) and “excess” success. The song was produced by Ray Ketchem at Magic Door Recording Studio (Montclair, NJ) and features James Mastro on guitar and David Nagler on bass.

<a href="https://celestecorsano.bandcamp.com/track/xs" rel="noopener">XS by Celeste Corsano</a>

Celeste Corsano adds: “‘XS’ is about feeling like an outsider and trying to fit in, insecurities about body image and the trap of perfection.” And she continues by saying: “The lyrics ‘XS’ and ‘XXS’ come from the clothing tags that I often fit into and the sort of shallow and fleeting satisfaction that I feel when I do… But there are other meanings. I’m comparing myself to other peoples’ success and I feel like I don’t measure up.”

About Celeste Corsano

Celeste Corsano is an Eastern Pennsylvania-based singer, pianist and songwriter whose work blends alt-pop with analogue-leaning production and collaborators from the Magic Door community in Montclair, NJ.

In 2025 she joined the Magic Door Record Label roster and began a run of digital singles recorded with producer Ray Ketchem. These tracks featured guitarist James Mastro and bassist/keyboardist David Nagler.

Corsano’s 2025 cycle began with “Sunlight Gazing,” premiered in April and produced by Ray Ketchem with contributions from James Mastro and David Nagler. In June, she issued “Nightbird”. In July, she released “Stuck,” followed on August 4–6 by an animated video directed by Brother JT. On October 1, 2025, she returned with “XS,” produced and recorded at Magic Door with the same core team.

Current collaborators include:

Celeste Corsano — vocals, keyboards (Eastern Pennsylvania)

Ray Ketchem — producer, drums/synths; Magic Door Recording Studio (Montclair, NJ)

James Mastro — guitar (credits include Mott the Hoople/Ian Hunter)

David Nagler — bass (credits include Joan Baez/Aaron Neville/Rosanne Cash)

