New York based dark electro project Blut Reaktor signs to Insane Records and releases ‘Post Mortem’ EP

Insane Records have added a new member to their label roster, namely the New York based dark electro project Blut Reaktor. Blut Reaktor is a one-man formation that originated back in 2008, the only member being John Noir.

Out now on all digital platforms is the new digital EP “Post Mortem” which consists of 6 original tracks.

About Blut Reaktor

Blut Reaktor was formed in 2008 by John Noir. The first releases were the instrumental albums “In Limbo”, “Pyro” and “Insomnia”. In 2013 he released “In Limbo” which for the first time had vocals. It was followed by the “Self Titled” EP.

In 2015 Blut Reaktor released a new LP “In Vain”, the first release on a label (Underground Industrial Records) for the project. On the disc we also could hear Monique Decay as backing vocalist. 5 years later Blut Reaktor released the EP “Tales From The Flesh” and a new version of “In Vain Redux”.

For the “Post Mortem” EP the project signed with Insane Records which will also release the project’s newest full length later in 2021.