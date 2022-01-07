Blut Reaktor – Post Mortem (EP – Insane Records)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Earlier this year the American solo-project Blut Reaktor signed to Insane Records. The project driven by ‘John Noir’ has already self-released a few productions while other ones were released by Underground Industrial Records. “Post Mortem” features six new cuts.

Content: “Post Mortem” takes off with a true fusion between EBM- and Dark-Electro influences with some whispering vocals in the background. The work evolves with a groovy EBM style and other catchy, Dark-Pop influences. The EBM basis remains present but is definitely mixed with other influences. There’s also a more Electro-Wave driven cut while the last track reminds me of the early years of Blut Reaktor for its instrumental edit.

+ + + : Blut Reaktor can’t be compared to any other formation and that’s a positive aspect, which I particularly like. The sound is covering different- although related genres so in the end this EP (or mini-album) tends to reveal this is a project with its own sound. I like the melodic touch of the work. Both debut tracks are noticeable pieces although I’ve a preference for the second one entitled “Scars”, which is darker and harder.

– – – : “Post Mortem” is an easy listening piece of music, but I can’t say I’ve heard potential hits.

Conclusion: Blut Reaktor confirms its potential, but I’m sure the best is yet to come.

Best songs: “Scars”, “Suffer”, “Solitude”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/blutreaktor

Label: www.insane-records.com / www.facebook.com/InsaneRecordsEU