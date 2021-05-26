Amphi Festival 2021 canceled again and postponed, to 2022 now

(Photo by Claudia Schöne) We were informed earlier today that the Amphi Festival 2021 edition has again been canceled and postponed to 2022 for which a new date has also been announced: 23 and 24 July 2022. All tickets remain valid. The reason for the cancellation: the ongoing Corona pandemic.

In a reaction the festival PR team says that “the (also politically) ever-changing pandemic situation still leaves a multitude of uncertainties and question marks, all of which could spoil our great reunion and the intended festival enjoyment literally up to the very last minute.”

As it seems over 90% of all bands from the present line-up would have already confirmed to play next year. “Meanwhile we are diligently in contact with the remaining bands and will presumably be able to give you the final state of the line-up at some time in June 21,” so the festival says.

All purchased Amphi-, Call The Ship To Port- and Pre-Party-tickets of 2020 and 2021 will remain valid.