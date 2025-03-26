Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

School Daze Records and compiler Philip King will release “All The Young Droids: Junkshop Synth Pop 1978–1985” on June 27. The compilation will be available on double vinyl and 2CD.

The album pre-orders will begin on April 9th via Night School Records which is the mother label of School Daze Records.

The set-up of this release reminds us a bit of the famous Antler-Subway’s “New Wave Club Class•X” series which featured influential new wave tracks, both from Belgian and international artists.

This new compilation includes 24 tracks that show the hidden side of synth-pop from the late ’70s to mid-’80s. It features rare and unreleased songs from artists like Gerry & The Holograms, Andreas Dorau, Harry Kakoulli, and Ian North. The focus is on DIY musicians and underground acts who some way or another formed the early electronic scene.

All tracks were remastered by Simon Murphy – many taken from vinyl because the master tapes no longer exist. The release also comes with sleeve notes by Philip King and never-before-seen images.

A 7″ Sampler will be released for Record Store Day 2025: “All The Young Droids – Junkshop Synth Pop Sampler”. It features Ian North‘s “We’re Not Lonely” from the compilation and a previously unreleased track by John Howard, “You Will See”. The latter track comes from the same sessions as Howard’s 1980 single “I Tune Into You” included on the compilation itself. The 7″ will be available at your local indie record store on April 12th.

About the term ‘junkshop synth-pop’

​​The term “junkshop synth-pop” draws inspiration from “junkshop glam”, a phrase used to describe obscure or overlooked glam rock tracks from the early 1970s. In this context, “junkshop” refers to hidden or forgotten gems that didn’t achieve mainstream success but hold artistic or historical value.

Similarly, “junkshop synth-pop” uncovers lesser-known synth-pop tracks from the late 1970s to mid-1980s, emphasizing music that, despite its quality and innovation, remained under the radar during its time.

‘All The Young Droids: Junkshop Synth Pop 1978-1985’ tracklist

Below is a short background on each track from the compilation “All The Young Droids: Junkshop Synth Pop 1978–1985”.

At the time, major labels were chasing the success of bands like the Sex Pistols and The Clash. That left many of these synth-pop artists with little money, no PR, and a tough job getting noticed during the rush to sign the next big thing.

Design – “Premonition”

An exemplar of early ’80s synth-pop, “Premonition” by Design brings atmospheric synthesizers and rhythmic beats, capturing the more experimental essence of the early electronic music scene. Vision – “Lucifer’s Friend”

Released in 1982, Vision’s “Lucifer’s Friend” blends synth-pop with gothic undertones. Richard Bone – “Alien Girl”

An American electronic musician, Richard Bone released “Alien Girl” as part of his early explorations into synth-pop. The track has an experimental style. John Howard – “I Tune Into You”

Recorded in 1980, this track shows John Howard’s venture into synth-pop, diverging from his earlier piano-driven works. Ian North – “We’re Not Lonely”

Featured on his 1981 album “My Girlfriend’s Dead,” Ian North’s “We’re Not Lonely” combines post-punk elements with synth elements. Selwin Image – “The Unknown”

Originating from San Francisco, Selwin Image emerged from the remnants of the power pop/punk group The Pushups. “The Unknown” drew comparisons to bands like XTC and Sparks. This track remained unreleased until its inclusion in this compilation. Harry Kakoulli – “I’m On A Rocket”

Formerly of Squeeze, Harry Kakoulli ventured into solo work with this 1980 release. Rich Wilde – “The Lady Wants To Be Alone”

Released in 1979 on the Dead Good label, this track presents Rich Wilde’s foray into the synth-pop scene, characterized by its catchy hooks and electronic instrumentation. Billy London – “Woman”

A New Jersey-based artist, Billy London (real name Ed Barth) attempted to capitalize on the synth boom with “Woman.” The track features a blend of new wave rhythms and a distinctive vocal style reminiscent of Lou Reed. Alan Burnham – “Science Fiction”

Released in 1981, “Science Fiction” reflects Burnham’s fascination with futuristic themes. The Microbes – “Computer”

This 1980 track presents a narrative from a computer’s perspective. The Goo-Q – “I’m A Computer”

The song was released in 1980 on The Rising Star Record Company label. Gerry & The Holograms – “Gerry & The Holograms”

A project by C.P. Lee and John Scott, this 1979 track is known for its satirical take on the music industry. The Warlord – “The Ultimate Warlord”

Released in 1978, this track blends disco rhythms with sci-fi themes. Die Marinas – “Fred From Jupiter”

In Hamburg, a 16-year-old Andreas Dorau used the synthesiser to write and record (with his female classmates on vocals) a global smash in “Fred Vom Jupiter”’” (later licensed to Mute Records). The hard-to-find English version (“Fred From Jupiter”) is included here. Dee Jay Bert & Eagle – “I Am Your Master”

This track has clear euro disco influences. Peta Lily & Michael Process – “I Am A Time Bomb”

A feminist minimal wave track, it combines performance art elements with electronic music. Sole Sister – “It’s Not What You Are But How”

Featured on the “Scaling Triangles” compilation, this track brings female-fronted post-punk with synth elements. Alasdair Riddell – “Do You Read Me?”

An exploration of communication themes set against a backdrop of synth instrumentation. Karel Fialka – “Armband (The Mystery Song)”

Known for his later hit “Hey Matthew,” Fialka’s earlier work, including this track. John Springate – “My Life”

Formerly of The Glitter Band, Springate’s solo effort here combines dramatic chord progressions with synth arrangements. Incandescent Luminaire – “Famous Names”

This track blends new romantic and synth-wave elements, reminiscent of OMD. Disco Volante – “No Motion”

A one-man-band project, “No Motion” features minimal synth arrangements and a melancholic tone. DIY at its best. Dream Unit – “A Drop In The Ocean”

An early synth-wave cut, this track is teeming with Joy Division-esque instrumentation, previously only released on a long-forgotten and super rare, self-released EP.

About Night School Records

Night School Records is an independent label based in Glasgow, Scotland, founded in 2011 by Michael Kasparis who sold a significant portion of his record collection to fund the label’s inception.

The label is known for its rather eclectic roster leading to collaborations with a diverse array of musicians including Billy Bao, Bomber Jackets, Charcoal Owls, Divorce, Golden Grrrls, Group Rhoda, Julia Holter, Liberez, Love Cult, Paco Sala, Paper Dollhouse, Sally Dige, Strawberry Switchblade, Terror Bird, The Rebel, and Yong Yong.

In addition to new music, Night School Records engages in reissuing overlooked or forgotten works through its sub-label, School Daze. A previous compilation was “Sharon Signs to Cherry Red” which focuses on female-led independent music from 1979 to 1985.

Operating primarily as a one-person venture, Kasparis balances his responsibilities at Night School Records with his role at Glasgow’s Monorail record store.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)