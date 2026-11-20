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With Mechanical Horizon, we welcome a ‘veteran’ German project who were primarily active around the turn of the millennium, releasing their only album to date, New Horizons, in 2001 on the now-defunct Maschinewelt Records. An EP followed in 2002, after which things went quiet for a long time. More than two decades later, however, they have resurfaced with this new 11-track opus.

Mechanical Horizon delivers an unpretentious take on Electro/Future-Pop. The tracks are melodic, built around strong choruses, and highly danceable. Some songs sound as though they have been unearthed from the 90s, yet they evoke a pleasant sense of nostalgia. The tracklist also includes a couple of songs clearly aimed at the dance floor, one of which even has a distinct Scooter vibe.

While this isn’t an album that leaves me absolutely ecstatic, it is nevertheless an extremely enjoyable record. Who knows, perhaps it will even pave the way for a follow-up that won’t take quite so long to arrive. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “ Walking On Rainbows”:

About Mechanical Horizon

The project formed in Germany in 1995 out of an earlier project called Translocation 1551. The group signed to the label Maschinenwelt in 2001 and released the album “New Horizons” that year, followed by the “Love & Agony” EP in 2002, both distributed through SPV. During this period, they toured as support for HIM and In Strict Confidence. After Maschinenwelt’s collapse, the group split in 2003 into two projects: Arise-X, which pursued a dark electro, EBM and hellectro direction, and a continuing Mechanical Horizon, which moved toward a more melodic, vocal-led sound.

“Walking on Rainbows” was released on Danse Macabre Records on 17 July 2026 as Mechanical Horizon’s first album since its early-2000s releases. The band’s Facebook page names Andy on vocals and Maureen on synths among its current members; a full, published lineup beyond those names was not available at the time of writing.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com