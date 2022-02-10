Mono Inc. – The Book Of Fire (Album – NoCut / SPV)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Rock, Metal-Pop.

Background/Info: Originally released in 2020, the latest album of the German Mono Inc. phenomena has been re-released as a box featuring the original disc plus a live disc and an extra disc with piano versions.

Content: “The Book Of Fire” totally stands for the sound and global approach of the German formation driven by their charismatic frontman Martin Engler. The songs are mixing Goth-Metal with extra carrying choruses on top. The electronic arrangements inject a melodic and somewhat Pop driven touch on top of the menacing guitar riffs. Tilo Wolff (Lacrimosa) has been featured on one of the songs.

The live album reveals the maturity of the band and the symbiotic relationship between the band and their fans. The recording features eleven live cuts getting us back to some or the band’s most famous songs.

The last disc brings us piano versions of all original songs from “The Book Of Fire”; simply piano creating a Cinematic effect.

+ + + : Mono Inc. became one of the most popular underground acts of the German Goth-Metal scene and the live disc only illustrates their leading status. “The Book Of Fire” is a great album featuring multiple outstanding songs. The success formula of this band is the perfect balance between powerful guitar play and melodic electronics. Martin Engler also is a talented singer with a charismatic voice. The songs have been accomplished with judicious sound arrangements. It’s also great to see Tilo wolf and Tanzwut being each featured in one song. “Louder Than Hell” remains my favorite song, but there are numerous cool tracks. Among the live songs I especially recommend the final cut “Children Of The Dark”. Some of the piano versions are also worth listening to listen for their evasive, Cinematic style.

– – – : I can’t imagine real minus points about this brilliant album. I just can’t understand Mono Inc. isn’t more recognized outside Germany.

Conclusion: “The Book Of Fire” is an absolute must have for the fans, but it first of all is a great and poignant production. Respect!

Best songs: “Louder Than Hell”, “Death Or Live”, “Shining Light”, “The Gods Of Love”, “Right For The Devil” + “Children Of The Dark”, “Funeral Song”, “The Banks Of Eden” + “Death Or Live”.

Rate: 9.

