New Depeche Mode tribute album expected on NoCut label: ‘Music for Constructions’

November 8, 2021 bernard

Out via the Köthel (GER) based label NoCut on December 3rd is the 2CD Depeche…
Out via the Köthel (GER) based label NoCut on December 3rd is the 2CD Depeche Mode tribute album “Music for Constructions”. NoCut invited 31 bands, including MONO INC, AD:keY, MajorVoice, Crematory, Heimataerde, Psyche, Plastic Noise Experience, Beyond Obsession, DMK, Evo-Lution and many more for this tribute release.

All bands submitted rare tracks, most of them specially recorded for this compilation.

The tracklist:

CD1

  1. MONO INC. – I feel You
  2. MajorVoice – It’s no Good
  3. Crematory – Black Celebration
  4. Beyond Obsession – The Bottom Line
  5. Vainerz – Insight
  6. Blind Passenger 80s Express feat. Nigel Wheeler – Photographic
  7. Love? – In your Memory
  8. Darkness on Demand – Behind the Wheel
  9. Evo-Lution – Stripped
  10. Julian Shah Taylor – In your Room
  11. Psyche – Lie to Me
  12. Any Second feat. Iggi – To have and to hold
  13. Scheuber & Wollank – Heaven
  14. Electronic Frequency – Ice Machine
  15. Strangelove The Depeche Mode Experience – Sister of Night

CD2

  1. Heimataerde – Ice Machine
  2. Plastic Noise Experience – Get the Balance right
  3. ADkeY – Nodisco
  4. The Promise – But not Tonight
  5. The Psychic Force – Blasphemous Rumors
  6. DMK – Black Celebration (2021 Poly Gore Remix)
  7. Mauricio Tamblay – Rush
  8. Superikone feat. Puppekopp – The Things you said
  9. Monsmeg – Where’s the Revolution
  10. Blue Forge – Waiting for the Night
  11. Stage Of Theed – My Secret Garden
  12. White Noise TV – World in My Eyes
  13. Ha[a] rp – The Sun and the Rainfall
  14. District 13 – The Bottom Line
  15. Twilight-Images – Fly on the Windscreen
  16. Diarblack – But not Tonight

