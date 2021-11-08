New Depeche Mode tribute album expected on NoCut label: ‘Music for Constructions’
Out via the Köthel (GER) based label NoCut on December 3rd is the 2CD Depeche…
Out via the Köthel (GER) based label NoCut on December 3rd is the 2CD Depeche Mode tribute album “Music for Constructions”. NoCut invited 31 bands, including MONO INC, AD:keY, MajorVoice, Crematory, Heimataerde, Psyche, Plastic Noise Experience, Beyond Obsession, DMK, Evo-Lution and many more for this tribute release.
All bands submitted rare tracks, most of them specially recorded for this compilation.
The tracklist:
CD1
- MONO INC. – I feel You
- MajorVoice – It’s no Good
- Crematory – Black Celebration
- Beyond Obsession – The Bottom Line
- Vainerz – Insight
- Blind Passenger 80s Express feat. Nigel Wheeler – Photographic
- Love? – In your Memory
- Darkness on Demand – Behind the Wheel
- Evo-Lution – Stripped
- Julian Shah Taylor – In your Room
- Psyche – Lie to Me
- Any Second feat. Iggi – To have and to hold
- Scheuber & Wollank – Heaven
- Electronic Frequency – Ice Machine
- Strangelove The Depeche Mode Experience – Sister of Night
CD2
- Heimataerde – Ice Machine
- Plastic Noise Experience – Get the Balance right
- ADkeY – Nodisco
- The Promise – But not Tonight
- The Psychic Force – Blasphemous Rumors
- DMK – Black Celebration (2021 Poly Gore Remix)
- Mauricio Tamblay – Rush
- Superikone feat. Puppekopp – The Things you said
- Monsmeg – Where’s the Revolution
- Blue Forge – Waiting for the Night
- Stage Of Theed – My Secret Garden
- White Noise TV – World in My Eyes
- Ha[a] rp – The Sun and the Rainfall
- District 13 – The Bottom Line
- Twilight-Images – Fly on the Windscreen
- Diarblack – But not Tonight
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.