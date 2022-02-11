Child Of Night – The Walls At Dawn (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of the American formation Child Of Night. They originally started as a duo and became a trio. They have been active since 2017 and released a few EP’s. “The Walls At Dawn” was also released as cassette format by Beso De Muerte Records.

Content: The songs of this band are getting back to 80s New/Dark-Wave music, but still evoke the melancholic reverie of Dream-Pop productions. The guitar playing reinforces the Dream-Pop approach. There’re a few instrumental tracks featured, but most of the songs are alternating male- and female vocals.

+ + + : Child Of Night are mainly excelling in a very personal interpretation of Dream-Pop. I like the guitar accentuating the Dream-Pop orientation of the opus. “Son” is a noticeable track in the genre. I also want to say a word about “Unafraid”, which sounds darker and more into Electronics while featuring female vocals. And there’s also something to say about “Cult Of Satisfaction”, where the electronic sound treatments remind me of Siouxsie And The Banshees.

– – – : This is a cool debut album, but unfortunately without a true climax.

Conclusion: “The Walls At Dawn” is an honest debut album for Child Of Night.

Best songs: “Son”, “Unafraid”, “Cult Of Satisfaction”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/childofnight666

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords