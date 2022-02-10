Tanzwut – Die Tanzwut Kehrt Zurück (Album – NoCut / SPV)

Genre/Influences: Medieval-Metal, Folk-Metal, Neue Deutsche Härte.

Format: Digital, 2CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Active since the late 90s and driven by their charismatic frontman ‘Teufel’ Tanzwut can look back at an impressive and successful discography. “Die tanzwut Kehrt Zurück” was originally released in the summer of 2021, but re-released with an extra disc at the end of the year.

Content: Tanzwut moves on composing solid Metal riffs and carrying Medieval- and Folk driven choruses. The Folk touch has been empowered with accordion play while the Medieval parts are accentuated by their typical ‘troubadour’ melodies and some Gregorian chants.

The bonus disc features 5 songs, a club edit, remixes and unplugged versions.

+ + + : Tanzwut sounds like Rammstein infected with Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana”, but it first of all is a very singular band with an own approach and sound. They haven’t lost their initial magic and simply move to composing Metal infused with Medieval- and Folk music. That’s why they probably are one of the most original bands from the so-called Neue Deutsche Härte. The last part of the album is great. “Berlin” is a great piece -the city remains a major source of inspiration for numerous artists. But I also have to mention the last cut “Virus” carried by Gregorian chants. Another attention grabber is “Johann”, which sounds more Rammstein-like.

– – – : The bonus disc is a cool edition, but doesn’t brings a true extra. This is just for the heaviest fans.

Conclusion: Tanzwut is still driven by fire and magic!

Best songs: “Berlin”, “Johann”, “Virus”, “Pack Schlägt Sich”.

Rate: 8.

