Mondträume – The Unknown Path (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Mondträume strikes back with a new line-up. Singer Damasius Venys is no longer on board (he’s also busy with his solo-project Mental Exile) so Pikotto VonMond joined hands with Ivan Derbenev (Antilav, Himmash) and Madil Hardis (who already collaborated with Ashbury Heights, Psy’aviah ao).

Content: Sound-wise the work is still driven by dark and melancholic Dark-Pop vibes. The EP features 4 songs plus 3 remixes. Madil Hardis’ classically trained voice injects a dreamy, elevating effect to the work. Both singers also performed as a duo. Remixes have been accomplished by Ruined Conflict, Elektrostaub and Aiboforcen.

+ + + : It’s not an easy thing and even a big challenge replacing Damasius Venys but the new vocalists did a great job. It however sounds like a new beginning for Mondträume and especially the female vocals are quite surprising. There’s something to say about each new track but I especially recommend “Something” for its danceable loops and kick plus “Loss” which is a refined and still danceable cut with a perfect match between male- and female vocals. Among the remixes I especially salute the great work of Ruined Conflict injecting an extra Future-Pop touch to “Something”. I also like the Aiboforcen remix of the same song.

– – – : The sound, melancholia and danceable vibes of Mondträume remain all intact but it’s not an easy thing to get used to hearing new singers. Damasius Venys definitely was the soul of this formation.

Conclusion: If you like to dance to melancholic songs you better play Mondträume.

Best songs: “Loss”, “Something – Ruined Conflict Remix”, “Something”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Mondtraeume

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix