Ah-Cama Sotz – Chimère Obscure (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Tribal, Industrial. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Herman Klapholz strikes back with a new work…
Genre/Influences: Tribal, Industrial.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Herman Klapholz strikes back with a new work of his sonic alter-ego Ah-Cama Sotz. While walking throughout the streets of Venezia (Italy) , inspiration grew and brought him to write this EP.
Content: Ah-Cama Sotz has been active for nearly 30 years and has experienced with different music influences often related to Industrial music. “Chimère Obscure” is getting back to the Tribal roots of the artist. It’s a well-crafted production featuring next to the slow, Tribal cadence influences and sound treatments reminding me of atmospheres of the Middle-East.
+ + + : Ah-Cama Sotz took me by surprise with this ‘pure’ composition wherein the mysterious atmospheres are remind me of the mystery of Muslimgauze. The tracks have a dynamic and uplifting effect which you can experience by yourself on “Mantichora” and “Orazione”. The work also has a very intimate aspect while reminding us of the open-minded approach of the artist.
– – – : After different Industrial-Techno driven works this production sounds as something totally different. The schizophrenic sensation might scare fans of Ah-Cama Sotz.
Conclusion: This EP is a cool Tribal surprise by this long-time ambassador of the Industrial scene.
Best songs: “Mantichora”, “Orazione”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: https://ahcama-sotz.com / www.facebook.com/AhCamaSotz
