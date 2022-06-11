Ah-Cama Sotz – Chimère Obscure (EP – Ant-Zen)

June 11, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Industrial. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Herman Klapholz strikes back with a new work…

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Herman Klapholz strikes back with a new work of his sonic alter-ego Ah-Cama Sotz. While walking throughout the streets of Venezia (Italy) , inspiration grew and brought him to write this EP.

Content: Ah-Cama Sotz has been active for nearly 30 years and has experienced with different music influences often related to Industrial music. “Chimère Obscure” is getting back to the Tribal roots of the artist. It’s a well-crafted production featuring next to the slow, Tribal cadence influences and sound treatments reminding me of atmospheres of the Middle-East.

+ + + : Ah-Cama Sotz took me by surprise with this ‘pure’ composition wherein the mysterious atmospheres are remind me of the mystery of Muslimgauze. The tracks have a dynamic and uplifting effect which you can experience by yourself on “Mantichora” and “Orazione”. The work also has a very intimate aspect while reminding us of the open-minded approach of the artist. 

– – – : After different Industrial-Techno driven works this production sounds as something totally different. The schizophrenic sensation might scare fans of Ah-Cama Sotz.

Conclusion: This EP is a cool Tribal surprise by this long-time ambassador of the Industrial scene.

Best songs:  “Mantichora”, “Orazione”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://ahcama-sotz.com / www.facebook.com/AhCamaSotz

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Singer Julee Cruise, known for 'Twin Peaks' song 'Falling' and Delirium's 'Magic', passed away

Singer Julee Cruise, known for ‘Twin Peaks’ song ‘Falling’ and Delerium’s ‘Magic’, passed away

June 10, 2022 bernard
Pouppée Fabrikk release comeback album 'The Dirt' for the first time on vinyl

Pouppée Fabrikk release comeback album ‘The Dirt’ for the very first time as a ltd edition vinyl

June 10, 2022 bernard
Corona caused a-ha to cancel a few concert

Corona caused a-ha to cancel concerts

June 10, 2022 bernard
Is the Norwegian act Bel Canto planning to release a new album?

Is the Norwegian act Bel Canto planning to release a new album?

June 9, 2022 bernard
Minimal Wave label edits second edition of 'The Bedroom Tapes: A Compilation of Minimal Wave From Around The World (1980-1991)' on double vinyl

Minimal Wave label edits second edition of ‘The Bedroom Tapes: A Compilation of Minimal Wave From Around The World (1980-1991)’ on vinyl

June 9, 2022 bernard