Dear Deer – Collect And Reject (Album – Manic Depression / Swiss Dark Nights)

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the fourth full length album by the French duo Dear Deer. Claudine Sourdeval and Federico Iovino invited a few guest musicians to perform on a few tracks.

Content: The album features 2 parts, “Collect” and “Reject” each part featuring 5 songs. The first part sounds more into Dark-Wave and Post-Punk while the second part is achieved with extra electronics on top. Male and female vocals are alternating but also produced as a duo.

+ + + : The second part of the album has an irresistible feeling. Not that Dear Deer is reinventing any kind of music but the songs have a refreshing Dark-Wave/Indie touch. It sounds diversified -which is also a noticeable element in the vocal production. I also enjoyed one of the tracks of the debut part for the cool trumpet playing.

– – – : I can’t say that the debut songs are hesitant but just a teaser to what’s coming next.

Conclusion: Dear Deer sounds like it’s in constant progress and even if their sound has a strong 80s appeal they progressively reached a more personal production.

Best songs: “Plaster”, “Watch Me I’m A Marauder”, “JJR”, “Deux”, “Backward Groove”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/deardeerfr

Label: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords