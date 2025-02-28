Killer Couture – Everything Is Normal (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Transylvanian Recordings)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Killer Couture is a Sacramento-based (USA) duo that has been active since 2012. With an already solid discography, their third and most recent album—released last year—adds another fierce chapter to their sonic arsenal.

Killer Couture delivers a hard-hitting sound that seamlessly blends multiple genres. While rooted in the raw intensity of American Industrial featuring mind-blowing guitar play, their music also incorporates elements of Electro and even hints of Industrial-Shoegaze. Uncompromising and unapologetic, the duo forges ahead on its own path.

The production is relentless, evoking an imagined collision between Ministry, Big Black, and Suicide. Spoken samples occasionally punctuate the album, while the vocals—buried in the mix—amplify the music’s sheer intensity.

While not every track hits the mark, the album as a whole makes a strong statement and is definitely worth exploring. (Rating:6).

Listen to “Everything Is Normal”:

https://killercouture.bandcamp.com/track/everything-is-normal

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

