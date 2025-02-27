Mondträume – Poisoned Love (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The highly anticipated third album, “Mind Games”, by Spanish act Mondträume is set for release this year. Their previous album, “Lovers, Sinners & Liars”, came out in 2019, and while the band has released a handful of rare EPs since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting a full-length follow-up.

In the meantime, “Poisoned Love” offers an exciting preview, showcasing Mondträume’s signature blend of melancholic yet irresistibly sweet Electro-Pop. Their sound remains both familiar and distinctive within the genre, further elevated by masterful vocals. The title track and “Heart Machine” stand out as beautifully crafted pieces—proof that melancholic Electro can, paradoxically, bring joy.

The only slight misstep comes with Cubic’s remix of the already well-known “Pictures Of You”, which feels less essential compared to the rest of the release. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Poisoned Love”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/poisoned-love

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

