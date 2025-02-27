Dulce Liquido drops ‘Signs of Decay’ single – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now on Out Of Line Music is “Signs of Decay”, the brand new single from Dulce Liquido aka Mexican musician Racso Agroyam (Hocico). This is already the second single off a new longplayer after the 2024 released “Dystopia” single. That single marked the end of a two-decade silence in new material.

You can download the single now from Bandcamp (and all other platforms).

<a href="https://dulceliquido.bandcamp.com/track/dystopia">Dystopia by Dulce Liquido</a>

About Dulce Liquido

Dulce Liquido is a Mexican dark electro/industrial project founded in 2000 by Oscar Mayorga, known as Racso Agroyam, one half of the harsh EBM duo Hocico. Created as Racso’s solo project, it explores a more extreme and abrasive sound than Hocico, focusing on noise-driven electronic experimentation. The name Dulce Liquido translates to “sweet liquid” in Spanish.

While Hocico’s vocalist, Erk Aicrag, does not contribute to Dulce Liquido’s studio recordings, he has joined live performances on keyboards. This effectively flips their usual roles, with Racso handling vocals and electronics on stage.

The project draws influence from European industrial noise and Latin American electro-punk. Hocico has cited Skinny Puppy and hardcore punk as early inspirations, which also shape Racso’s work in this project.

The project has released two studio albums on Germany’s Out of Line Music label:

“Disolución” (2000)

“Shock Therapy” (2003)

